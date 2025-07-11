Police are investigating after a man approached a girl in suspicious circumstances on a Sheffield estate.

At 6.35pm yesterday (Thursday, July 10), South Yorkshire Police were called to Butterthwaite Crescent in the Shiregreen area of the city.

They had received reports that a six-year-old girl had been approached by an unknown man who “attempted to engage with her.”

A police probe has been launched after a man approached a girl in suspicious circumstances on a Sheffield estate | National World

The child avoided the man and quickly returned home.

Officers responded to the report and made sure that the girl was safeguarded.

They then began searching the area, as well as conducting house-to-house enquiries and CCTV trawls.

Despite efforts, the man has not yet been located.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone with information that may help their investigation to get in touch.

You can contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 861 of 10 July 2025.