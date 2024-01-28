Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene outside Concord Sports Centre in Sheffield today after a burst water main left Shiregreen Lane flooded.

Shaun Wild shared this photo with The Star this morning, Sunday, January 28. He said Yorkshire Water were at the scene with utility contractors and warned people of possible delays.

Yorkshire Water said on its website this afternoon that it was carrying out an emergency inspection at the site.

It said that customers in the surrounding S5/S9 area may have low pressure or no water due to the burst main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.