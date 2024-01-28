News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Shiregreen Lane Sheffield: Burst water main floods road near Concord Sports Centre

Yorkshire Water said some people may have been left with low pressure or no water due to the burst main

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 28th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This was the scene outside Concord Sports Centre in Sheffield today after a burst water main left Shiregreen Lane flooded.

Shaun Wild shared this photo with The Star this morning, Sunday, January 28. He said Yorkshire Water were at the scene with utility contractors and warned people of possible delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said on its website this afternoon that it was carrying out an emergency inspection at the site.

It said that customers in the surrounding S5/S9 area may have low pressure or no water due to the burst main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Related topics:SheffieldYorkshireYorkshire Water