Shiregreen: Police called to armed street brawl - then a separate stabbing minutes later
Police were called yesterday (Thursday, July 10) at 7.53pm to reports of fighting in Dugdale Road, Sheffield.
It is reported that a fight took place between a large group of people armed with multiple weapons.
The individuals involved then fled the scene in vehicles.
Just 10 minutes late, police were called to a separate stabbing in nearby Nether Shire Lane.
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but remains in a stable condition.
Two men, aged 46 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
They both remain in police custody.
A police cordon remains in place on Nether Shire Lane while officers carry out enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/122587/25.
