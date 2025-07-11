Police were called to Shiregreen after an armed brawl and a separate stabbing resulting in serious injuries just minutes later.

Police were called yesterday (Thursday, July 10) at 7.53pm to reports of fighting in Dugdale Road, Sheffield.

Police officers in Shiregreen this morning | Alastair Ulke

It is reported that a fight took place between a large group of people armed with multiple weapons.

The individuals involved then fled the scene in vehicles.

Just 10 minutes late, police were called to a separate stabbing in nearby Nether Shire Lane.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but remains in a stable condition.

Distance between the two incidents | Google

Two men, aged 46 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They both remain in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place on Nether Shire Lane while officers carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/122587/25.