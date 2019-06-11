Sherif Lanre leaves Love Island after 'breaking rules'
Sherif Lanre has left the Love Island villa after "breaking the villa rules", ITV has said.
By Ben Green
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 13:33
A statement from Love Island said: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."
Lanre said: "In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from.
"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."
