Shelves emptied at Sheffield supermarket amid big freeze

Sheffield may be recovering from its mauling by the Beast from the East, but not everything's back to normal as this striking image shows.

David Holmes captured this shot of completely empty shelves in the bread aisle of Morrisons' Hillsborough store today, following heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures brought to the city by the ominous sounding weather system in recent days.

READ MORE: Rail passengers in Sheffield to be 'sold short again' with 30-year-old carriages, claims MP

It is not clear whether the scene of desolation was down to panic-buying, problems with deliveries or a combination of the two.

Mr Holmes initially posted the image accompanied by the message: "A bit of snow and we take leave of our senses."

READ MORE: Cannabis found during drugs raid at Sheffield house

Suzanne Dickinson pointed out that Morrisons was not the only store whose shelves were looking somewhat under-stocked.

"It's all down to the snow. The wagons have been unable to deliver in many areas. And there's no milk because the wagons haven’t been able to get onto the farms to collect it. That’s not Morrisons' fault."

Mr Holmes said the store had been generally well-stocked with fresh food but there had 'clearly been a run on the bread', including that from the in-store bakery.

The Star has contacted Morrisons.