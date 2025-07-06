The public is set to be asked who should get a plaque on Sheffield’s relaunched Walk of Fame.

Sheffield City Council wants to honour individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the city’s reputation and culture.

The Walk of Fame was launched in 2006 and today features 21 stars including Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, TV personality Michael Palin, singer Joe Cocker and footballer Derek Dooley.

Film star Sean Bean unveils his plaque with Lord Mayor Coun Graham Oxley and Coun Paul Scriven in January 2010. | nw

Now the authority wants to relaunch the scheme.

If the proposal is approved by the Strategy and Resources Committee on Thursday, July 10, a six-week public nomination process will launch this summer.

Names will be reviewed by a panel of ‘representatives from across the city’.

New plaques would be unveiled later this year at a ceremony set to include installations for golfer Danny Willett and cricketer Joe Root, two recipients whose plaques have yet to be laid.

Novelist Dame Margaret Drabble uncovering her Walk of Fame star with leader of the council Coun Julie Dore and Lord Mayor Coun John Campbell in May 2012.

Coun Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council said they wanted to recognise people who “inspire us and the world.”

He said: “Sheffield is a city of makers, creators and hard workers and we are bursting with talent. The Sheffield Legends relaunch is about celebrating success and honouring the great achievements from people in our city.

"Whether in sport, the arts, industry, or public service, this is about recognising those people who inspire us and the world. We want to hear from the public about which legends should be recognised and join our walk of fame."