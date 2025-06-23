Sheffield's Rosadocs play one of Leadmill's final shows as new EP lands

Sheffield indie band The Rosadocs marked an emotional homecoming with one of the final performances at the city’s iconic venue The Leadmill, just as they released their brand new EP The City’s No Good for Reflection.

The sold-out show on 14 June at the Leadmill followed a busy week on the road, including a packed headline set at Camden Assembly in London the night before.

But it was the return to The Leadmill that struck a deeper chord with both band and fans.

“Playing one of the final shows there feels like a full circle moment,” said keyboardist Myles Henderson.

“Seeing the Leadmill go is devastating not only to Sheffield, but to the industry as a whole.”

He described how the venue inspire his own ambitions to get into music: “Seeing bands in there as a youngster was the driving force behind me getting past the barrier and on to the stage myself.

“Though I wish it didn’t have to be the case, it’s a great honour to be included in the final chapter of an amazing story.”

Following the performance, The Rosadocs have released the full version of their EP.

The five-track EP features the newly released In the Storm, which frontman Keelan Graney described: “In the Storm is basically about how time just keeps moving, whether you’re ready for it or not. As you get older, life throws more at you.”

Alongside In the Storm, the EP brings together earlier singles Cross to Bear, Hopeless Optimist, Bittersweet, and The Ladder.

Entirely self-produced, the project further cements their status as one of the UK’s most promising grassroots bands.

Formed in 2017, The Rosadocs have steadily built a loyal following through their explosive live shows, heartfelt lyrics and strong Sheffield roots.

They’ve supported acts like The Sherlocks and Pigeon Detectives and continue to draw praise from BBC Introducing and Radio X.

With major festival dates ahead this summer, including Monument Festival, Hardwick Festival, and Victorious Festival -The Rosadocs are poised for a breakthrough season.

The Rosadocs’ The City’s No Good for Reflection is available to stream now.