St Luke’s much-awaited new concept store is opening on The Moor on Monday, August 7. The much-awaited new store, unique in its proposition for both St Luke’s and Sheffield, is opening next Monday with an exciting launch event.

To celebrate the launch of St Luke’s new concept store on The Moor, the charity will host a Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting at 10am, live music, celebrity guests, exciting perks for the first 30 customers, and vouchers for those spending over £50 during launch.

Faye Wagstaffe, an online influencer for all things sustainable fashion, will be invited to cut the ribbon on the day. As the event continues, the much-followed Instagrammer (@charity_shop_gal) will be joined by celebrity guest - and Sheffield legend - Nick Banks, drummer for Britpop sensations Pulp.

Located at the bottom of The Moor, the new store has been fitted out using reclaimed, donated, recycled, and upcycled materials, and already feels at home next to other fashion retail brands in the city centre, such as H&M, Monki, Urban Outfitters, and Glass Onion.

Sheffield customers can expect eco-conscious fashion, curated looks, and ethical shopping all under one roof. The Moor store has a different look and feel to appeal to younger generations keen to buy pre-loved and retro items, while also aiming to appeal to the climate conscious, the cash savvy, and older generations who love pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Barley Taylor, shop manager for the game-changing St Luke’s store, said: “We are making the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles containing items such as oversized men’s suits, co-ords, denim, and 90s sportswear, as well as preppy-styles and boho-chic.”

The brand-new store will also give its first 30 customers a brand-new St Luke’s tote bag, exclusive to The Moor, and customers that spend over £50 during the day will receive a 10% off voucher for their next visit.

Barley added: “With pre-loved and retro fashion becoming mainstream and altering a great number of retail models for countless high street brands, it only made sense for St Luke’s Hospice, as a modern charity, to get on board and establish their own new-concept store.

“We’re so excited to celebrate with everyone on Monday, so please come and join us - and be in with a chance to get your own exclusive tote bag!”

Councillor Colin Ross, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said: “As Lord Mayor of Sheffield, my main charity this year is St Luke’s and so I am really pleased to welcome this brand-new St Luke’s store to Sheffield city centre. This will be a different kind of charity shop that is an exciting addition to the existing network of St. Luke’s shops around the city.

“The charity shop network is a vital part of the hospice’s fundraising efforts. The money generated helps St. Luke’s to sustain their invaluable work for our community.

“The new store will bring something new and refreshing to The Moor, encourages sustainable fashion and provides a more cost-effective outlet for consumers to access amongst other high street brands.”

The hospice, which operates in Sheffield, supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

The official Grand Opening of St Luke’s The Moor will take place outside the new store on Monday, August 7 from 9.45am, with activities taking place all day.