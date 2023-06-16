Sheffield’s one-of-a-kind concept store comes to The Moor

What the new store will look like

The new store, unique in its proposition for both St Luke’s and Sheffield, brings eco-conscious fashion, curated looks, and ethical shopping together under one roof.

As a new-found enthusiasm for charity shops continues to grow amongst those fighting back against fast fashion and as many see the benefits to saving the planet by buying pre-loved fashion, the concept store is very timely.

Retail analysts predict the preloved market is due to grow three times quicker than the wider clothing industry as a whole , putting St Luke’s in a strong position to bring this new concept to the forefront of shopping more sustainably.

The shop is coming to The Moor

Barley Taylor, Shop Manager for the game-changing St Luke’s store, said: “With pre-loved and retro fashion becoming mainstream and altering a great number of retail models for countless high street brands, it only made sense for St Luke’s Hospice, as a modern charity, to get on board.

“We can make the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles containing items such as oversized men’s suits, co-ords, denim, and 90s sportswear, as well as preppy-styles and boho-chic.

“As part of our new concept, the store will look visually different from our other stores and will feel at home next to H&M, Monki, Urban Outfitters, Glass Onion, and other traditional fashion retail brands already on the high street.”

The new store, which is expected to open in August, will stock items that are pre-loved, donated, recycled, and upcycled, with fixtures and fittings matching the same brief as the clothing they will surround and celebrate.

The Moor

With large-format video walls to showcase looks and bookable personal shoppers on hand to help, customers will be able to curate spectacular stand-out looks.

Barley added: “While The Moor store will have a different look and feel to appeal to younger generations keen to buy pre-loved and retro items, it also aims to appeal to the climate conscious, the cash savvy, and older generations who love pre-loved clothing and accessories.”

Marie Egerton, Head of Retail at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “Shopping at St Luke’s new concept store will be a win win win. It’s good for the environment, good for your wallet and great for St Luke’s which supports more than 1,800 patients a year, as well as families and carers.”

The hospice, which operates in Sheffield and surrounding areas, supports people aged 18 and above with terminal illnesses, as well as their families and their loved ones, with medical and holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

The Moor Preliminary Logo

Last year St Luke’s running costs totalled £11.5million. This year, it needs to raise £7.5 million of that amount from its retail stores, fundraising campaigns, events, and other income generating activities to continue the work it does.

The Moor store, which will open where Brighthouse was previously situated, will help St Luke’s raise vital funds to allow the organisation to continue supporting patients, clients, and their families from the point of diagnosis for terminal illnesses, and beyond.

To find out more about St Luke’s new store, head to @StLukesTheMoor on TikTok and Instagram.

Volunteer opportunities are available for several roles including personal shopper, social media assistant and more, learn more: www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer