Have Def Leppard discovered the secret of eternal youth?

Fans would love to know what Sheffield's heavy metal superstars have got that most other people in their 60s haven't.

Some critics may dub them wrinkly rockers and claim their best days are in the past.

Yet, a health-conscious lifestyle - after surviving the so-called sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll decades that fans once associated with music's high-rollers - is obviously doing them the power of good.

Ageless? Joe Elliott strutting his stuff Pic Getty

They are truly the Rock of Ages.

They work hard on their physical fitness and endurance levels - which has just driven them through an astonishing 18-month world tour that would have floored people half their age.

And another stamina-sapping excursion is on the cards for 2024.

So how, in this image-obsessed era, do the retro rockers keep rockin'?

Back in the day: Deff Leppard Pic Getty

How can anyone see "Breakfast in Budapest, dinner in Krakow, and supper and bed in Prague" as a normal day?

The first thing to point out is that nobody is free of ageing, of course.

Front man Joe Elliott has a dodgy back, the consequence of carrying heavy boxes in a Sheffield steel mill back in the day.

But the Blades' fan moves freely on stage and certainnly looks in better shape than your average 64-year-old.

Joe Elliott Pic Getty

When he's not on tour he keeps trim in his home gym, so presumably that's where the magic happens.

He doesn't abuse alcohol either and is a creature of comfort off stage: sleep is important and he takes his own pillow everywhere he goes to ensure he doesn't get neck ache.

Elliott overcomes any temporary health concerns, it seems, including last year when he was briefly hospitalised in a Bogotá, Colombia hospital with altitude-induced respiratory issues ahead of the band's concert in the city.

He didn't miss a beat, let alone the gig.

Admittedly, Elliott's throat problems once forced the postponement of 10 shows of a US tour.

But it was a blip in the great scheme of things for a band formed in 1976 in Sheffield.

Martial-arts exponent Phil Collen, 66, stopped drinking in 1984.

He is a vegan with a sugar-free diet which helps maintain his six pack.

And Vivian Cambell, 61, never seem to tire, either.

A decade ago, he revealed he had stopped boozing after his best friend and band mate Steve Clark had fallen victim to alcohol abuse.

"I stopped drinking and he didn't and it killed him. So I'm really glad I stopped when I did."

Rick Savage, 63, the Sheffield Wednesday fan who was once an apprentice player with Sheffield United, clearly possesses the hunger to meet fans' expectations.

And Dronfield-born drummer Rick Allen famously overcame the amputation of his left arm in 1985 to carry on performing all over the globe.

Def Leppard's members aren't completely immune to ongoing health issues.

Guitarist Vivian Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer. He vowed it woudn't hold him back and it hasn't.

Together the super-band has sold over 100 million records, are Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and still pack out arenas.

Their songs pass the test of time, like they do.

And the workaholics don't intend to pack it in any time soon.

Elliott says: “Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our 'Diamond Star Halos' album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. See you in the summer!”

Any questions about their durability over 2024 seem to be answered by their north American tour which starts in St Louis in June and, after 21 shows, ends in Denver.

And in between each gig...12,000 miles of travel as they travel from venue to venue.