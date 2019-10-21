The most used emojis in each UK city have been revealed by Premier Inn, with the aim of creating a location guide based solely on the use of the image-based language.

With almost half of the billions of Instagram comments containing an emoji, the recognised language is now a fixture of daily life and the new findings show just how much they can tell us about UK culture alone.

What's your favourite emoji?

And in Sheffield, the ‘shifty eyes’ emoji came out on top.

The findings also revealed some interesting differences between Sheffield and its Yorkshire rival Leeds, where the wink emoji was tops.

The West Yorkshire city is seemingly being the place to go if you’re a fan of cake and burgers, while Sheffield should have more appeal if you prefer a slice of pizza and some chocolate.

Where sports are concerned, people from Sheffield are the greater cricket fans and people from Leeds are big fans of both rugby and American Football.

Sheffield's most used emojis.

There was absolutely no surprise though that football was the most popular sporting emoji for both city, with passionate fans for both Sheffield United, Wednesday and Leeds United.

Elsewhere, Newcastle came out on top as the party capital of the country, with its most used emoji the celebratory ‘popping champagne bottle’, while London was revealed to be the cheekiest of all UK cities, with the ‘Peach’ emoji being the capital’s most used emoticon.

The Most Used Emojis Around the UK:

London: Peach

Birmingham: Flexing Biceps

Manchester: Clapping hands

Liverpool: Rolling on the floor laughing

Brighton: Sparkles

Newcastle: Bottle of champagne with popping cork

Bournemouth: Cherries

Edinburgh: Love heart

Cardiff: Shifty eyes

Belfast: Face with rolling eyes

Leeds: Winking face

Nottingham: Praying hands

Glasgow: Pointing hand

Sheffield: Shifty eyes

Bristol: Clapping hands

The research itself tracked UK emoji use across the past year on both Instagram and Twitter, with over one hundred million emojis analysed for the alternative location guide.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: “Gone are the days when words alone would help us decide on where to visit next, with emojis having become such a big part of how we all communicate with one another. At times, just a single emoji can describe how a person is feeling or even what food they fancy.

“With that in mind, it was really interesting to see how each city differed to the next, showing that even on a small island, each area has something new to offer. Whether you’re looking for the best place to eat pizza or a romantic getaway, we hope our emoji-based location guide helps!”