Brook Hill roundabout came out on top, followed by Park Square as a very close second

They're enough to drive motorists round the bend - and sometimes send them spiralling off into insanity!

Brook Hill roundabout, or University Square, was chosen by The Star readers as their most-hated roundabout in Sheffield

We asked you, our Star readers, which of Sheffield's many roundabouts have you really going round in circles.

And whilst Meadowhead and St Mary's in Sheffield, and Tinsley and Tankersley outside Sheffield, all got many a mention, the University of Sheffield roundabout at Brook Hill came out easily on top as drivers' most disliked - followed by Park Square as a very close second.

Brook Hill roundabout 'a nightmare' for drivers

Katie Tye and William Hagin both dubbed the university roundabout 'Kamikaze Roundabout' and Keeley Jane said it makes getting home from work during rush hour 'a nightmare'.

Nick Wragg said: "Most people on it don't indicate or use the correct lane, they just whizz round like 'good luck everybody'!"

Helen Hague said: "Brook Hill roundabout needs to have actual lights on the roundabout, not before. It doesn't help either that there are crossings on each junction that make cars stop over the roundabout junctions. It definitely needs a restructure!"

Paul Watts said the roundabout is a 'free-for-all' and Alan Rattenbury agreed, saying: "Too many drivers don't have a clue when to go or when to stop."

Katherine Mitchell said Brook Hill roundabout has been 'horrible for years'. "It needs traffic lights like Park Square," she said.

Mark Hetherington said: "As a cyclist I generally avoid them, especially the university one."

Ruth Fletcher went for both Brook Hill and Park Square. "We play 'who is in the wrong lane today?'," she said. "Can usually spot them before they change lanes."

Park Square roundabout dubbed 'Wacky Races'

Park Square roundabout is Sheffield's second most hated, according to readers

Kagsyh Markyp dubbed Park Square roundabout 'Wacky Races', Justine Turner said it is 'also known as Mad Roundabout' and Anne Neville called it 'Nutters Roundabout - Park Square'. Anjum Ahmed agreed, saying: "Park Square. It's mostly a guessing game!"

Andrew Roscamp said the markings on Park Square are 'ridiculous and unhelpful'.

"They should take a leaf out of Rotherham's book and mark the lanes to spiral as they go round," he said. "It might help some to follow the lanes instead of drifting across a couple and then drifting back."

But Louise Cheetham did not agree. "It's the easiest roundabout to do," she said. "Get in your lane, stay in your lane, do not cross any white lines next to you, and it will take you where you want to go."

Julia Walker said: "My driving instructor told me Park Square isn't a roundabout, it's a bunch of traffic lights too close to one another!"

And Ron Grant said that, whilst pedantic, he agreed. "Although it is called a roundabout, Park Square no longer works as one," he said. "It is a series of light controlled junctions. There's no 'giving way to traffic from the right'."

Mark Dearlove said 'any roundabout in Sheffield' is lethal. "They should do driving tests just for roundabouts!" he said. "Then everyone would know how to use them."

Steve Hunter said roundabouts aren't the issue, drivers are. "Drivers being in the wrong lane are the problem," he said. "Good signage and marked lanes on the lead-up to roundabouts are essential."