Sheffield's most forward-thinking businesses unite for unique summit

Marketing Meets, an exclusive industry summit, has made its debut as three patrons of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce collaborated to host a brand-new invite-only event.

Patrons and Chamber Team at Marketing Meets (L-R) Alex Myers (The SEO Works), Alex Hill (The SEO Works), Melinda Schofield (Bauer), Jane Whitham (Altitude), Danny Johnson (Sheffield Chamber), Rachel Measures (Altitude) and Emma-Jane Wright (Sheffield Chamber).

The first event, a round-table discussion held under the Chatham House Rule, was facilitated by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce as patrons Altitude, Bauer Media Group/Hallam FM and SEO Works united to offer their expertise and support.

With the aim of bringing together the region’s marketing leaders, Marketing Meets acts as a peer-to-peer network to help forge relationships, break down barriers, generate ideas and find solutions to recurring problems.

The discussion was facilitated by Danny Johnson, commercial manager at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, and lead by Alex Hill, director at The SEO Works, Jane Whitham, director at Altitude and Melinda Schofield, regional sales director at Bauer Media Group and Hallam FM.

Marketing Meets Panel (L-R) Danny, Alex Hill, Jane, and Melinda.

For more than 150 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business – and events like Marketing Meets are a huge part of that.

Jane said: “As Patrons of Sheffield Chamber, we 100% share its vision. We want Sheffield to become the best place to build and grow a business.

“We also know that running a business, or heading up a department, can be a lonely place and that’s why we wanted to create a space where people could talk about their highs and lows openly with like-minded professionals working in similar roles.”

Melinda added: “It was great to see marketing professionals from across leading organisations in Sheffield come together to discuss common challenges, marketing trends and more.

Marketing Meets in action.

“The feedback that we’ve received has been hugely positive and I think it’s safe to say that this will be the first of many Marketing Meets to come.”

Chamber Patronage is one of three types of membership with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. Being a Chamber Member helps organisations access a range of services to help strengthen their business, retain employees, encourage growth, and importantly give back to the community.

Emma-Jane Wright, partnerships manager at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “Chamber Patrons play a pivotal role in helping us lead the way in making Sheffield the best place for business in the UK. We currently work with 13 incredible Patrons. They are leaders in their business sectors and value working in collaboration to strengthen and support organisations in Sheffield.

“Marketing Meets encompasses exactly what we’re trying to do as a Chamber. Three of our Patron members joining forces, sharing expertise, and supporting businesses in our region to grow and succeed.”

Alex added: “Sheffield is truly leading the way in providing spaces for dynamic and open communication across a wide network of varying businesses with like-minded people.

“Our patronage has allowed us to not only be introduced to businesses in the city of all sectors and sizes, but to feel galvanised in terms of what we all stand for, what we’re trying to achieve and how we can all support each other to strive for our own and the city’s improvement and overall offering.”

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, with the help of its Patrons, Premium Partners and Members continues to have a strong presence in the region and is now concentrating on setting the regional agenda on major issues of concern such as climate change, learning and skills, employment, and social mobility.