Sheffield’s MD Law expands insolvency team

Sheffield’s MD Law has expanded its insolvency and restructuring team with the appointment of a new solicitor to the busy firm.

Elliott Hill brings national and international experience in advising insolvency professionals, individuals and companies on all insolvency and business recovery issues to the boutique law firm.

Prior to his return to Yorkshire, Elliott has worked for a number of international law firms focusing on national and cross-border insolvency and restructuring matters, several of which were high-profile cases. Having spent time in London and during a secondment to Dubai, Elliott has worked across numerous jurisdictions including Hong Kong, the BVI and several states within the GCC.

Elliott Hill at Sheffield's MD Law.

Elliott will work closely with partners Matthew Dixon, Neil Kelly and Carl Jones on owner managed instructions as the Broomhall-based firm builds on its already highly respected reputation for insolvency.

Elliott, who is from Dronfield, said: “I wanted to be more involved and have greater input into the cases I am dealing with, and this opportunity at MD Law, allows this.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my skills and working closely with clients and colleagues to deliver an exceptional restructuring and insolvency service.”

MD Law partner Matthew Dixon, who set up the business nine years ago acting for, and advising professionals, businesses and individuals across the country on corporate law, insolvency, litigation and commercial property matters, said: “Elliott joins the team at a crucial time as businesses face a number of challenges from increasing price pressures to supply, and workforce shortages. He will be a great asset to our clients and a key part of our growing team.”

MD Law offers insolvency services for insolvency professionals and companies and individuals. Its team advises insolvency practitioners and professionals on insolvency procedures combining technical expertise and experience with a strong commercial and practical approach.

Specialisms include litigious insolvency work such as pursuit or defence claims against directors of insolvent companies, carrying out investigations into the affairs of insolvent companies and the conduct of their directors and director disqualification proceedings.

The firm also provides support on transactional restructuring work such as pre-packs, sale and purchase agreements, dealing with re-use of company name issues and advisory work in respect of director's duties, voluntary arrangements and company creditors.

It also has significant experience in dealing with personal finance matters including bankruptcy matters and individual voluntary arrangement advice.