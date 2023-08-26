A new photography exhibition uses holiday destination postcards to show the unseen realities of rough sleeping

People who have experienced homelessness have created “Wish You Were Here”, a photography exhibition which uses holiday destination postcards to show the unseen realities of rough sleeping.

These individuals and the Archer Project charity in Sheffield have collaborated on the project, which opens at Sheffield Cathedral on September 8, to share personal accounts and photographs of their experiences.

Sheffield marketing and design agency Black Eye Project is basing the design on a seaside gift shop’s doorway, packed with postcards of rough sleeping locations that contrast with the holiday locations you would expect in such a setting.

The Archer Project's "Wish You Were Here" exhibit opens on September 8, 2023.

The project invites the public to share in the "hidden realities of our community" and take part in the conversation around systemic issues of homelessness in the UK.

Tim Renshaw, Chief Executive The Archer Project said: "This is our third year of exhibitions giving space to people who are, or have been, homeless to tell the story of why and how homelessness and rough sleeping happen.

"We have been humbled by the reaction and feedback we have had to date."

The public will be able to visit the exhibit from September 8 to 22, at Sheffield Cathedral on Church Street in the city centre.

Jim Lobley, Executive Creative Director and Founding Partner of Black Eye Project, said: "We wanted to create an exhibition which would genuinely excite the public. So, using our advertising and design skill sets, then leaning on friends with even greater talents, we’ve collectively curated a show we’re very proud of."

The Archer Project, founded in 1990, supports homeless and vulnerable housed people in Sheffield with education, mental wellbeing, healthcare, employment and assistance towards permanent housing.