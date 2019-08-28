The Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel will be officially unveiled to its first feline guests on September 7 – and promises the very best in luxury accommodation for its four legged visitors.

Sheffield resident Amy Wakefield is behind the Fulwood hotel which offers six five-star suites which include a climate controlled bedroom, a private, safe garden play area and multi-storey viewing platforms for feline guests to play or relax.

The hotel is located in Amy’s picturesque, tree-lined garden, and is the latest addition to the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel group, the UK’s first luxury hotel brand for cats.

Guests will join Amy on September 7 from 2-4pm, for the hotel’s grand opening, when they can enjoy Prosecco, Longcroft cupcakes and a tour of the new facilities.

The idea to open a cat hotel in Sheffield came after Amy was struggling to find a suitable cattery for her beloved cat Mary.

She said: “My own cat came from a local rescue centre and she is very anxious, yet the level of care and detail that goes into every Longcroft hotel put my mind at ease.

“Unfortunately, there were no Longcroft hotels nearby at the time when I was looking into options for Mary.

“But that inspired me to open up my own Longcroft Hotel in Sheffield.

“Working with animals has always been a passion of mine and now that the timing is right, I finally get the opportunity to do what I love.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter and I feel so lucky to have found a way to earn a living while spending time caring for gorgeous cats and providing peace of mind to their owners.”

The experience Longcroft Fulwood offers is designed to be as close to the guests’ home life as possible, with one-on-one care and room service offered as standard.

Amy will meticulously plan every detail for her feline guests, with animal welfare, luxury and hygiene in mind.

Amy will also put owners’ minds at rest by sending them regular updates and photographs of their feline friends enjoying their kitty retreats.

Longcroft Fulwood maintains the same high standards as all the hotels in the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel group, the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor guests offering a host of added extras including room service with a choice of dishes from the ‘A La Cat Menu’, kitty pampering experiences and the ‘Milky Whiskers Turn Down Service’.

Founded in 2010, multi award winning company Longcroft has grown rapidly thanks to its revolutionary approach to cat boarding, placing animal welfare at its heart and is the vision of founder and cat lover, Abi Purser.

She opened the very first hotel in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in 2010, in response to the poor standard of cat accommodation and care offered across the UK.

She still runs the boutique cat hotel today and there are now 21 Longcroft Cat Hotels in the UK, which all follow the Longcroft five-star model.

In addition to Fulwood, two further hotels are scheduled to open this year, which will take the total to 23 by the end of 2019.

To make a booking or to view the Fulwood Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel, please contact Amy on 020 3887 2443 or email fulwood@longcroftcathotel.co.uk

For further information please visit www.longcroftcathotel.co.uk