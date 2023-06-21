Sheffield’s first citizen welcomes law firm’s support for premier arts event

Lord Mayor Colin Ross was in the city's Botanical Gardens to hear about plans for Art in The Gardens, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in a few weeks' time.

Sheffield Lord Mayor, Councillor Colin Ross (right), with Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons (left) and ballet dance Tala Lee-Turton.

He was joined by Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons Solicitors, who return as the event's premier sponsors for the 5th year running, and renowned ballet dancer Tala Lee-Turton.

Art In The Gardens has grown to become one of the country's largest outdoor art markets, with thousands of exhibits on display. It's a chance to meet the artists and craft makers and explore the breathtaking Botanical Gardens.

The event returns on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3, with a preview evening on Friday, September 1.

Many of the region's best artists will be exhibiting and selling their work over the weekend once again.

The preview evening will also welcome the attendance of local ballet dancer Tala, who performed in the Botanical Gardens last year. She will be promoting her forthcoming Sheffield Theatres show, Parler Femme.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said, "We've had the privilege of being involved in Art In The Gardens since 2019, and we're looking forward to being present once again in September. It's a wonderful celebration of the artistic and creative talent in the region."

Graysons are also the sponsors of Sheffield Young Artists and regularly work with local artist Alan Pennington who will be joining them at Art In The Gardens.