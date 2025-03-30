2 . No.2 West Bar Square

When complete, the £300m West Bar scheme will be a rival to Sheffield city centre. It includes plans for up to seven offices, two apartment blocks and a multi-storey car park, as well as shops, cafes and restaurants. The first office block, No.1 West Bar Square, completed in September and is let to Sheffield City Council. A second similar building, No.2 West Bar Square and a 450-space multi-storey car park are in the second phase. Developer Urbo says it will ‘follow closely behind’ No.1. | Urbo