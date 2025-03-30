Sheffield's 15 most exciting plans - updates on completion dates and what to expect

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only new flats being built in Sheffield.

There are a host of exciting proposals including factories, cycle lanes, university buildings, an events building, hotel, cinema and tram train station.

There are lots of flats too, of course, but taken together these schemes represent millions in investment and a vote of confidence in our city.

And we can’t wait to see them come to fruition. Here’s where they are up to with, where possible, proposed completion dates.

Pinstone Street is having an upgrade - just one a host of projects reshaping Sheffield

1. Pinstone Street

Pinstone Street is having an upgrade - just one a host of projects reshaping Sheffield | NW Photo: DW

When complete, the £300m West Bar scheme will be a rival to Sheffield city centre. It includes plans for up to seven offices, two apartment blocks and a multi-storey car park, as well as shops, cafes and restaurants. The first office block, No.1 West Bar Square, completed in September and is let to Sheffield City Council. A second similar building, No.2 West Bar Square and a 450-space multi-storey car park are in the second phase. Developer Urbo says it will ‘follow closely behind’ No.1.

2. No.2 West Bar Square

When complete, the £300m West Bar scheme will be a rival to Sheffield city centre. It includes plans for up to seven offices, two apartment blocks and a multi-storey car park, as well as shops, cafes and restaurants. The first office block, No.1 West Bar Square, completed in September and is let to Sheffield City Council. A second similar building, No.2 West Bar Square and a 450-space multi-storey car park are in the second phase. Developer Urbo says it will ‘follow closely behind’ No.1. | Urbo

Nineteen pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures and a bike lane will be installed in a Sheffield neighbourhood to create a £23.68m “first-class” travel network. Sweeping changes to how people travel between Attercliffe and Darnall and the city centre will see improvements to “walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure,” the city council says.

3. Active travel

Nineteen pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures and a bike lane will be installed in a Sheffield neighbourhood to create a £23.68m “first-class” travel network. Sweeping changes to how people travel between Attercliffe and Darnall and the city centre will see improvements to “walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure,” the city council says. | SCC

Sheffield City Council is spending £21m improving cycling and walking measures on Pinstone, Surrey and Charles streets aimed at ‘providing more space for people and allowing businesses to expand’. Work outside the new Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street has started.

4. Active travel 2

Sheffield City Council is spending £21m improving cycling and walking measures on Pinstone, Surrey and Charles streets aimed at ‘providing more space for people and allowing businesses to expand’. Work outside the new Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street has started. | NW Photo: DW

