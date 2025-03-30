There are a host of exciting proposals including factories, cycle lanes, university buildings, an events building, hotel, cinema and tram train station.
There are lots of flats too, of course, but taken together these schemes represent millions in investment and a vote of confidence in our city.
And we can’t wait to see them come to fruition. Here’s where they are up to with, where possible, proposed completion dates.
1. Pinstone Street
Pinstone Street is having an upgrade - just one a host of projects reshaping Sheffield | NW Photo: DW
2. No.2 West Bar Square
When complete, the £300m West Bar scheme will be a rival to Sheffield city centre. It includes plans for up to seven offices, two apartment blocks and a multi-storey car park, as well as shops, cafes and restaurants.
The first office block, No.1 West Bar Square, completed in September and is let to Sheffield City Council.
A second similar building, No.2 West Bar Square and a 450-space multi-storey car park are in the second phase.
Developer Urbo says it will ‘follow closely behind’ No.1.
| Urbo
3. Active travel
Nineteen pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures and a bike lane will be installed in a Sheffield neighbourhood to create a £23.68m “first-class” travel network.
Sweeping changes to how people travel between Attercliffe and Darnall and the city centre will see improvements to “walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure,” the city council says.
| SCC
4. Active travel 2
Sheffield City Council is spending £21m improving cycling and walking measures on Pinstone, Surrey and Charles streets aimed at ‘providing more space for people and allowing businesses to expand’.
Work outside the new Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street has started.
| NW Photo: DW
