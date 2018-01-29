Sheffielder's decision to re-sell Sheffield United's limited edition third kit on eBay backfires - as bids soar over £5,500

A Sheffielder's decision to re-sell Sheffield United's rare, limited-edition third shirt on eBay has backfired - after bids were hijacked and reached a whopping £5,600.

The popular white third shirt went on sale on Friday in limited numbers, after negotiations between United and kit suppliers adidas produced around 500.

The shirt attracted 32 'bids' on eBay

And the following day, an eBay user from Sheffield put the shirt up for sale, with a starting price of £50 - £3 more than the retail price, which included a £2 donation to the Alzheimer's Society.

Bidding reached three figures by the end of the first day and hit £1,000 on Sunday, when the bids were hijacked. The last, placed on Sunday evening just before 9pm, took the bidding to £5,600.

That will leave the seller with eBay fees of £560, based on their standard 10 per cent stake, until he cancels the sale and obtains a rebate from the auction site.

Over the weekend, another shirt attracted a remarkable bid of £14,000 before it was taken down by the seller.

Blades season-ticket holder Alice Campbell said: "I think it's terrible if someone has bought that solely to make profit, depriving someone else of the pleasure of owning a limited-edition Blades shirt.

"In the ad, he says 'a must-have for any true Blade'. Would a true Blade attempt to rip off his own supporters, if that is the case?"

United fan Shaun Costello wrote on Twitter: "What a ******, ripping Blades fans off like this. But more fool them for paying that. The club should put a stop to this and take orders for the shirt for the ones who want it that much."

United previously said the shirt would not be brought out in their stores, but a number of Blades fans lobbied them - leading to negotiations with kit supplier adidas.





Fans queued around the car park to get their hands on the shirt on Friday, and it sold out in a matter of hours.