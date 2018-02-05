Sheffield youngsters warned of consequences of litter during special assemblies

A week of assemblies helped warn youngsters at a Sheffield school about the dangers of littering with a big clean up also planned for this weekend.

Pupils at Birley Community College were given talks by councillors, South Yorkshire Police and the county's fire service following a rise in the amount of litter in nearby Jaunty Park.

And following the success of the sessions, the dedicated group will all come together for a litter pick on Saturday, February 10 from 10.30am.

Coun Karen McGowan said: "The pupils listened so intently to what was being said and I really think it will have changed a few minds. The week will have helped to foster an understanding of how what we do impacts on the environment. Many pupils expressed an interest in doing more to help out and I hope to see many of them involved in the litter picking session I have organised”.

Alison Kitley-Jones, whose dog Pepper needed vet treatment after eating a kebab wrapped in tin foil which had been dumped, said: "Birley Community College staff have been extremely helpful allowing me and Pepper, and the fire and police officers, to speak to all the young people during assemblies each morning. I am delighted that the response has been so positive.

"I am determined to continue to engage with the young people in the area, and help to provide them with the resources they need to have enjoyable but less destructive leisure time in the local area. I would be very interested in any ideas people may have about how this can be achieved. It is also great to see that Karen is organising a litter pick for February 10.

Gina Newton, the school's head teacher, said the litter pick offered a "fantastic opportunity" for the students to get involved with the community.