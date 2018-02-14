Sheffield youngsters enjoy a 'muddy good' day at forest school

Youngsters enjoyed the great outdoors and got muddy in the process when they took part in a forest school's Harry Potter themed event.

Teacher and mum-of-two Sarah Seaman set up Muddy Puddle Adventures forest school last year to encourage children and their parents to explore.

Muddy Puddles Harry Potter adventure day at Mosborough Woods. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Children donned their woolly hats, scarves and gloves for the session in Mosborough Woods on Saturday.

Mrs Seaman said: "Forest schools is basically teaching but outdoors. It's about getting the kids out in all weathers and it's about teaching the process of what they can do at home and allowing them to explore.

"They absolutely love it. They look forward to the sessions every week. A massive problem for parents is getting them off their technology but by getting them outdoors we are doing just that."

Mrs Seaman, who works as a teacher at Ridgeway Primary School, said the sessions were just as much as a learning curve for parents as children.

Young Zac gets acquainted with an owl puppet. Picture: Dean Atkins.

"It's about allowing children to take safe risks so that when they are out in the big wide world they are safe," she said.

"If we keep spoon feeding their brains are not going to be imaginative and that would be a great shame. We need to let them think for themselves and make their own decisions."