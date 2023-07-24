Sheffield young people invited to see their artwork exhibited in the iconic Winter Garden, this summer

A fantastic opportunity for budding artists, between the ages of four and 19, living in Sheffield who have a piece of artwork they’re proud of and would love to share with others, to see it displayed publicly at The Young Artists Open Exhibition.

Young artists, between the ages of 4 and 19, living in Sheffield are invited to submit their original artwork in the form of mixed media, drawing, painting or 3D. The artwork might have been created individually, together at school or with friends.

Ignite Imaginations, a participatory arts organisation in Sheffield, is coordinating the exhibition in collaboration with Sheffield Healthy Holidays, to celebrate creativity in the city.

Luisa, CEO of Ignite Imaginations said “We believe everyone is an artist and we want to show off the talent and skill we have in Sheffield. We can't wait to see the incredible creativity of the next generation of visual artists. This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get inspired, get creative, and have their original artwork displayed in a prominent Sheffield landmark.”

Everyone is an artist: Healthy Holidays Workshop

This is an exhibition open to all. You can still get involved if you want to showcase your dance, drama, spoken word or musical talents! And to coincide with the exhibition, more than 60 artist-led sessions will be held in various locations throughout the city this summer and we really welcome work created over the summer holidays during these Healthy Holidays workshops.

Submit your artwork on Saturday 19th, Monday 21st or Tuesday 22nd August, where you can drop your work off at The Moor Market, 77 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF between 10-4pm. Find us at the Eyre Street entrance, near the cafe seating area, where our friendly team will be on hand with an entry slip to complete, including how you’d like to collect the work.

The Young Artists Open Exhibition will take place from 29th August to 5th September, from 3pm to 3pm, at Winter Garden and is part of the Sheffield Showcase, we’d love to invite the whole of Sheffield and beyond to come along and celebrate the creativity in our City!

