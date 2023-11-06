Sheffield World War Two hero Cyril Elliott remembered for his service at emotional funeral in Sheffield
He “fought for peace and died in peace”
and live on Freeview channel 276
“At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember him.”
Mourners bowed their heads at the words of a final poem for the last member of Sheffield Normandy Veterans’ Association, and Legion D’Honneur, Cyril Elliott.
Then his coffin was lowered into the ground at Shiregreen Cemetery, surrounded by scores of friends, family, fellow veterans and servicemen and women.
Earlier they heard Cyril had “fought for peace and had died in peace.” And that, in a long life defined by service, it was fitting his funeral was in Remembrance Week.
Cyril, who served in the Royal Army Service Corps, was a survivor of the D-Day Landings and the Battle of Normandy, He was 103.
Graham Askham, secretary of the Normandy Veterans Association in Sheffield, said Cyril was happy to chat about his experiences and kept a pocket full of photos. He also liked to participate in military events, services and trips. But the memories of war never left him - from the destruction of Caen in northern France, which was “flattened” by the RAF, to Belsen concentration camp where he saw survivors who were “living skeletons.”
Mr Askham finished his eulogy by addressing him directly.
“Thank you for your service and thank you for being the lovely man that you were. Rest in peace my friend.”
Former Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox said she met Cyril many times on official duties and recalled his strong will and determination to attend events, even as his health failed.
She added: “Thank you Cyril for enriching our lives and for your service to the country. You fought for peace and you died in peace.”
The funeral was attended by standard bearers, including from the Parachute Regiment, Royal Marines, Royal Engineers, Royal Artillery, Yorkshire and Lancashire Regiment and Burma Star Association.
The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Prof Dame Hillary Chapman, attended as the king’s representative in South Yorkshire - a mark of the high esteem in which he was held.
Cyril grew up on Longfield Road, Crookes, as one of six brothers, and was called up when he was just 22.
He was almost killed in the war when shrapnel from an exploding German shell killed men either side of him.
After the war he spent his working years as a postman.
In 2016, he was awarded The Legion D’honneur, France’s highest military award recognising the veterans for their efforts on D-Day.