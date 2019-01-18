Sheffield world champion boxer pays tribute to Doncaster man shot dead in family pub

Have your say

A world champion boxer from Sheffield has paid tribute to a man shot dead in a Doncaster pub.

Charlie Edwards, who won the WBC flyweight title last month, said 21-year-old murder victim Tom Bell was a ‘massive part ‘ of his world title win.

Tom Bell with world champion Charlie Edwards

Tom was gunned down at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation, Balby, last night.

There are unconfirmed reports that it was a drive-by shooting but details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Tom was rushed to hospital but his family revealed today that he had died.

The talented boxer, who won all six of his professional fights, was a sparring partner for Beighton-based Edwards in the run up to his world championship bout at London’s O2 Arena.

Posting on Twitter today, Edwards said: “Woke up to absolutely devastating news this morning @TomBell120 life has been taken away from him!

“This guy was a massive part of my world title win!

“Thoughts prayers and love go out to his family! #RIP.”

Champion Edwards, 25, arrived in Sheffield a year ago to join younger brother Sunny at Grant Smith’s Steel City gym in Darnall.