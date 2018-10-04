Sheffield workers protest over pay and conditions sparks debate 

A protest by hospitality workers, couriers and drivers over pay and conditions has sparked a lively debate among Star readers.

Staff from several branches of McDonald's and TGI Fridays restaurants, as well as two Wetherspoon pubs in Brighton, some Uber Eats and Deliveroo couriers and Uber drivers, took industrial action yesterday.

TGI Fridays.

There were protests outside Sheffield Town Hall and a mass rally was held in Leicester Square, London, where the workers chanted their demands for a minimum wage of £10 an hour and union recognition.

The action has sparked debate among Star readers who have taken to Facebook to make their voices heard.

Nicola Bolland said it is “wrong” and offered her opinion that other more skilled workers will get paid less.

While Emma Bradshaw accepts the cost of living is going up, she believes “there are other professionals that deserve more than this.”

But Steve Wilson said they should “offer a rate of pay that works for both sides.”

He added: “That way, if somebody is not happy with the rate of pay they can refuse to accept the job and find something elsewhere.”

TUC general-secretary Frances O'Grady and shadow chancellor John McDonnell addressed the London rally, offering support from the Labour and trade union movement.

Mr McDonnell said Labour MPs had been urged to join picket lines.

The politician added: "Our message to exploitative employers is that we are coming for you."

TGI Fridays worker Lauren Townsend said a change in tips policy earlier this year was costing waiting staff hundreds of pounds a month.

The day of action was organised by War on Want, Unite and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said hospitality workers were "finding their voice."

He added: "These workers have had enough of low pay and insecure work.”

