Sheffield woman wanted by police over missed court appearance

A police hunt is under way for a Sheffield woman who failed to turn up at court for a burglary offence.

Daniella Barton, aged 31, of Queen Mary Road, Manor, failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

She is now wanted by South Yorkshire Police for failing to attend the hearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number K/109401/18.