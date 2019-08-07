Sheffield woman takes to Twitter to share her appeal letter to MP Angela Smith over fly-tipping

Emily Charlton's letter, which she shared with followers on Twitter this week

Emily Charlton, aged 22, writes: “Dear Angela Smith MP. I am writing to you to express my concern over the recent worsening of cases of fly tipping in our local area. Over the past year - more so the last six months - piles of rubbish have been appearing all over our beautiful local countryside. It is has been very distressing, but I had not thought to write until this morning when I saw yet another van load of rubbish dumped at Glen Howe Park.

As a keen nature lover, Glen Howe is one of my favourite places in the world. There is something incredibly special about those woods, I feel as though a lot of history lies between the bark of the trees, the gentle river, and the wild garlic and ferns that line its banks. To see a great big mattress, fridge/ freeze r, and coat hangers dumped right in the middle of it is a disgrace. This has been reported to the council many times, but nothing has been done.

Mrs. Smith, I am just 22 years old. The planet and environment are so important to me as I’m sure you’re well aware of our current climate emergency. I want my future family to live in a peaceful, beautiful place and to be able to to benefit from the same fresh air and humbling scenery that you and I do today. Currently, the amount of litter, fly tipping, and dog waste on our streets and pathways will not allow this to happen.