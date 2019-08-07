Sheffield woman takes to Twitter to share her appeal letter to MP Angela Smith over fly-tipping
A Sheffield woman has taken to Twitter to share a letter she has sent to Angela Smith MP, highlighting her concern over fly-tipping in the Wharncliffe Side area of the city.
Emily Charlton, aged 22, writes: “Dear Angela Smith MP. I am writing to you to express my concern over the recent worsening of cases of fly tipping in our local area. Over the past year - more so the last six months - piles of rubbish have been appearing all over our beautiful local countryside. It is has been very distressing, but I had not thought to write until this morning when I saw yet another van load of rubbish dumped at Glen Howe Park.
As a keen nature lover, Glen Howe is one of my favourite places in the world. There is something incredibly special about those woods, I feel as though a lot of history lies between the bark of the trees, the gentle river, and the wild garlic and ferns that line its banks. To see a great big mattress, fridge/ freeze r, and coat hangers dumped right in the middle of it is a disgrace. This has been reported to the council many times, but nothing has been done.
Mrs. Smith, I am just 22 years old. The planet and environment are so important to me as I’m sure you’re well aware of our current climate emergency. I want my future family to live in a peaceful, beautiful place and to be able to to benefit from the same fresh air and humbling scenery that you and I do today. Currently, the amount of litter, fly tipping, and dog waste on our streets and pathways will not allow this to happen.
I understand your job must be a difficult on but I urge you to take a look around in your few spare moments and see that our area is on a downward spiral. Something must be done, to preserve this little pocket of beauty in the countryside. Please don’t let this letter get lost in the pile. My voice is one of many saying the same thing. We need your help.”