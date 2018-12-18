Sheffield woman’s heartache after sister’s body is found in sea off Tenerife 

Have your say

A Sheffield woman has expressed her heartache after tests confirmed a body found in the sea off Tenerife is that of her missing sister.

Amy Gerard, aged 28, vanished after last being seen outside Irish bar Molly Malone’s in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday, November 30.

A body was found just off the coastline opposite a lighthouse on Tuesday, December 4. DNA tests have now confirmed it is missing Amy.

Her sister Chloe, from Sheffield, had flown out to Tenerife with their mum Julie to help with the search.

In a statement, the family said: “The DNA results confirm our worst nightmare and we are all heartbroken that Amy is no longer with us.

"The police investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to share at this time."

Amy, originally from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, reportedly trained dolphins and killer whales at Loro Parque marine theme park on the Spanish holiday island.

She had previously studied at the University of Lincoln.

The family’s statement was released by the Lucie Blackman Trust, which has assisted thousands of families of missing people abroad.

Matthew Searle MBE, Lucie Blackman Trust chief executive, said: "This is the worst news for the family just before Christmas.

"The thoughts of all of us here at the charity are with Amy's family and we continue to support them.

"The family have asked for privacy and we hope this is afforded them."