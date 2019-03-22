Sheffield woman launches new hot sauce ‘with an African beat’

A businesswoman is set to bring an ‘eat with an African beat’ concept to the city’s food scene after relaunching her hot sauce.

Guinea-born Hawa Talbot, founder of Fula Flavour, has re-branded and relaunched her homemade African hot sauce, which is now vegan and gluten free, thanks to help from a business programme.

After receiving advice from the Y Accelerator business programme, Hawa was granted funding through Sheffield Hallam Design Futures.

With guidance from the team, Hawa updated her sauce, a homemade combination of scotch bonnet chillies and traditional spices from Guinea.

A launch event for Fula Flavour will take place at Blend Kitchen in April, where people will be able to try the new sauce and there will be a performance by African drummers.