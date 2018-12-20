Sheffield woman jailed over fatal stabbing had boiling water thrown in her face, court hears

A Sheffield woman jailed over a fatal stabbing had boiling water thrown in her face by a fellow inmate, a court heard.

Josie Hollis, who is serving 15 years behind bars over the fatal stabbing of a city drug dealer, said she was scalded when she confronted a fellow inmate for calling out ‘murderer’ while they were both locked up at HMP Foston Hall in Derby.

Natalie Roberts is accused of throwing boiling water into the face of a Sheffield woman later jailed for manslaughter

Hollis said when she went into Natalie Roberts’ cell she saw the 35-year-old clutching a kettle of boiling water ‘with its lid open’.

Giving evidence during the trial of Roberts, who is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Hollis said: “I knew what was coming so I went to turn away but she splashed me over the left side of my face with the boiling water.

“It was a full kettle of water.

Jordan Hill was murdered at his home in Southey in March last year

“I now have permanent nerve damage and I am on quite a high dose of medication which I don’t want to be on.

“It has caused me mental illness, I have real bad anxiety, I am scared, I have to look over my shoulder constantly and I have permanent scarring down my back, neck and chest.”

At the time of the incident in July last year, Hollis was awaiting trial for the murder of 23-year-old Jordan Hill, who was stabbed to death in his flat in Southey Avenue, Southey, four months earlier.

Bradley Onfroy was found guilty of murdering Jordan Hill

She was later jailed for 15 years after admitting manslaughter and robbery, while her accomplice Bradley Onfroy, 32, was sentenced to a minimum term of 33 years after being found guilty of murder and robbery.

The judge who jailed the pair, Peter Kelson QC, said he believed they were both involved in ‘extensive and significant planning’ of the robbery, and subsequent murder of Mr Hill.

Mr Hill, a dad-of-one, had been selling drugs from the living room window of his ground floor flat just before he was killed.

Onfroy, who was armed with a knife, jumped through the window and stabbed him to death in a bid to rob the dealer of cash and drugs.

Hollis was in a getaway vehicle outside Mr Hill’s flat.

Hollis said that in the build up to the kettle incident, Roberts, of Broughton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, had ‘constantly abused’ her in the social areas of the jail such as the canteen.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, said: “You were not convicted of murder, it was manslaughter.”

Hollis said: “Correct, I was confused so I approached Natalie to ask her what she was on about.

“I walked into the doorway of her cell and saw she had a kettle in one hand and a cup in the other. The lid of the kettle was up.”

Jurors were told that Roberts, who denies the charge, will tell them Hollis splashed herself with the boiling water as the pair struggled in her cell.

Devon Small, in cross-examination, said to Hollis: “You were angry when you went into that cell.”

She replied: “I was not angry, I was confused.”

He said: “You walked in, grabbed the kettle, Natalie Roberts tried to put her hands on it, you pulled it violently and that is how water splashed on you.”

Hollis replied: “That’s not correct.”

A statement made by Sharon Fisher, the governor of HMP Foston Hall, was read to the jury.

In it she said she overheard Roberts shouting following the incident.

She said: “I heard her shout ‘I should have killed her’.”

Roberts’ police interview was read out to the jury.

In it she claimed Hollis ‘burst into’ her room and the pair struggled with the kettle of boiling water.

She said: “I did not cause her injuries, she caused those injuries.

“I am quiet, I keep myself to myself, she’s argumentative, lies, tries to get everyone on her side.”

The trial continues.