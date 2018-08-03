Sheffield woman jailed after scamming elderly victims of thousands of pounds

A Sheffield woman has been jailed for four years after scamming elderly victims of thousands of pounds.

Emma Haywood, 41, of Dore Road, Sheffield, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today, August 3, after pleading guilty to multiple offences at two separate court hearings.

Officers launched an investigation into Haywood in 2016, after receiving reports she had posed as a financial advisor to prey on a vulnerable victim and commit fraud.

Having been dismissed from her job as a financial advisor at a life insurance company, Haywood maintained contact with a former client, a woman in her 80s from Sheffield, and continued to arrange meetings to see her.

During those meetings, Haywood would present the woman, who became her victim, with information about different bank accounts, explaining they would make her client more money.

Haywood then wrote a number of cheques totalling £30,000 for what the victim believed were new accounts and encouraged her to sign them.

When the victim didn’t receive any correspondence about her new accounts, she called Haywood’s former employer who reported the matter to police.

Haywood was arrested and charged with fraud offences. She pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2017 in relation to this matter and was bailed for sentencing.

While on court bail for sentencing, Haywood struck again, this time targeting an elderly couple in Sheffield with whom she stole around £10,000.

She subsequently pleaded guilty to theft at a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in June.

Investigating officer DC Stephanie Phoenix said: “Haywood abused her position of power to intentionally target vulnerable victims for her own selfish gain. At no point did she think about the impact her actions would have and I’m glad she has now been rightfully punished.

“The first victim trusted Haywood, who took advantage of her, and her second offence, while on Crown Court bail, demonstrates her lack of regard for the vulnerable, elderly members of the community she chose to target and exploit.

“I hope everyone affected by Haywood’s crimes feel justice has been achieved and are able to take some solace in the sentence Haywood has received.

“Fraud is a serious crime and it is our hope that by highlighting results such as this one, it provides reassurance that everyone at South Yorkshire Police will work to bring offenders to justice and protect members of our community.”

A Proceeds of Crime investigation is now being sought against Haywood, in a bid to reclaim the money she stole from her victims.

If you have been a victim of fraud or have any concerns, you can call South Yorkshire police on 101.