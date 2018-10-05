Sheffield woman injured during robbery in own home 

An elderly Sheffield woman was injured during a robbery in her own home.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was attacked at her property in St Philip’s Road, Netherthorpe, on Tuesday, October 3, at 6.45pm.

Netherthorpe. Picture: Google

A man called at the home and burst in when she opened the door pushing the victim to the floor leaving her with minor injuries.

The suspect left the scene with a small quantity of cash.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as being olive-skinned, between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 4ins tall, of slight build with dark hair.

“The man is believed to be in his 30s and spoke with a foreign accent.

“He was reportedly wearing a white jacket that appeared silky in appearance, with black trousers.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Did you see a man matching this description in the area that evening?

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 769 of 3 October 2018.

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”