Sheffield woman hatches plan to 'de-plastic' Heeley woods

After being inspired by the BBC’s Blue Planet II series, a Sheffield woman is hoping to ‘de-plastic’ Heeley woods.

28-year-old teacher Fran Bridget has just moved to the area with her partner but already uses the woods a lot.

Fran Bridget.

However, she says she is dismayed by the amount of plastic rubbish which has accumulated in what should be pristine woodland.

She said: “Like a lot of people, I watched Blue Planet II and was left shocked at the effect plastic and other waste was having on our planet.

“I regularly run through the woods in Heeley, entering at the junction of Cat Lane.

“The woods contain vast amounts of plastic litter which will impact the wildlife in the woods.

“The waterways running through the woods will also carry this plastic out of the wood and potentially into the ocean.

"I think there are small groups which litter pick already in the woods. However it's a large wood with a lot of plastic waste.

“Let's gather lots of people together and sort it out.”

Fran says anyone and everyone is welcome at the event, which will begin at 11am on Sunday, January 28.

A briefing will take place from 10.30am with home made cakes provided to fuel those taking part.

Participants are asked to bring their own litter grabber, which Fran says can be bought online for just a few pounds.

So far on the event’s Facebook page, 14 people have confirmed they will attend, with another 29 interested.

In order to register your interest, visit www.facebook.com/events/368814693546139.

The BBC’s Blue Planet series was the most watched TV show of 2017 and won the special impact award at this week’s National Television Awards.

It’s final episode focused on the damage done to wildlife by the millions of tonnes of plastic which are dumped into the world’s oceans every year.