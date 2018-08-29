Sheffield woman driving car which reeked of cannabis was 'three and a half times legal limit'

Have your say

A Sheffield woman who was driving a car which reeked of cannabis was found to be three and a half times the legal limit.

On July 24, a student officer stopped a vehicle on Sicey Avenue in Shiregreen which smelled heavily of cannabis.

The female driver was given a 'drug wipe', tested positive and was arrested for drug driving.

The blood sample she gave for further analysis has now come back showing she was three and a half times the legal limit for cannabis and will be reported on a summons.

A statement on the police's Facebook page said: "It’s simple, if you drug drive you are risking people's safety. "

"We will test you if we suspect drug driving and guess what, if you refuse the test, you get arrested.

"If you prove positive, you get arrested. Just don’t do it."