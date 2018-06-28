Sheffield woman Dorothy celebrates 100th birthday

Have your say

A lifelong Sheffield woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday in the suburb she grew up in with three generations of family by her side.

Dorothy Bagnall, who was born in 1918 at her parent’s home on Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge, marked the special milestone with a party.

The centenarian celebrated with her family, including her great grandchildren, yesterday afternoon at Westnall House, on Glossop Row.

Dorothy’s granddaughter, Sarah Deighton, 47, said: “She’s very young at heart and has a great sense of humour.

“She’s most looking forward to getting a card from the Queen.”

Dorothy has lived in Oughtibridge all her life, from growing up, to getting married and raising a family of her own.

Speaking about why Dorothy stayed in Sheffield, Sarah said: “She loves village life and being part of a small, tight-knit community.”

As war broke out in 1940, Dorothy married Bill Bagnall at Oughtibridge church, surrounded by family and friends.

During World War Two, she worked at Foxes Steel works, in the umbrella department but left the position to have her two children, Margaret and Susan.

Sarah added: “She loves spending time with her family, she talks a lot about the old days and her experiences during the war.

“One of her favourite sayings is ‘when I get old’ and we all wonder when that will be.”

As a family, they enjoyed going on holiday to Llandudno and laterly, the couple took train trips with their grandchildren to Cleethorpes.

Dorothy served the local community by working as a postman, walking miles each day to deliver people their letters and parcels.

The couple proudly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2000, but shortly afterwards, Bill passed away and their daughter, Margaret, died a year later.

After her husband died, Dorothy moved into sheltered housing at Westnall House, where she receives regular visits from careers.

Sarah said: “My grandmother has settled in really well, even though we were all worried about how she would cope.

“She likes being up and dressed before the carers come in. She definitely thinks of their visits as more of a social meeting than a check-up.”

The centenarian’s war-time spirit certainly shines through, as Sarah reflects on what family means to her grandmother.

“She always says ‘I have got the best family I could ever ask for’ and she’s really thrilled for three generations of our family to all be together," she added.