Sheffield woman died of stab wounds

A Sheffield woman found dead in a bungalow in Sheffield had suffered stab wounds, a post mortem examination revealed.

Sylwia Brzezicka, aged 30, was found dead in her home in Archdale Close on Thursday, August 2.

The death was initially treated as murder, with two men arrested over the death, but detectives then ruled out foul play and handed the case over to the Coroner for South Yorkshire.

An inquest was opened yesterday and adjourned until September 19 for enquiries to be carried out.