Sheffield woman arrested for falsely imprisoning police officers at her home

A Sheffield woman reportedly locked two police officers in her home while they were investigating an alleged crime.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman had falsely imprisoned the officers by shutting them in while they attempted to preserve ‘vital evidence’ at the scene in Parson Cross last night.

READ MORE: Police officers injured as car is ‘repeatedly rammed’ during chase through Sheffield

Posting on Facebook today, officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said the woman had been arrested and remained in custody this morning.

READ MORE: Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Hillsborough leaves one man fighting for life