Sheffield woman appears at court accused of making false allegation of rape 

A Sheffield woman has appeared at court, accused of making a false allegation of rape.

The 43-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday , charged with perverting course of justice.

The charge relates to an allegation in which the woman made a false report of rape to South Yorkshire Police between April 2 and April 7 last year.

No plea was entered during the short hearing, which was adjourned until October 30 this year.

Magistrates released the woman on bail until her next court appearance.