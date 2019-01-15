Sheffield woman, 92, gave up on three-hour wait for ambulance after fall on the Moor 

Have your say

An elderly Sheffield woman was forced to give up on her three-hour wait for an ambulance after falling on the Moor.

Concerned shoppers rang 999 after witnessing the 92-year-old fall over in the busy city centre area while she was out shopping.

The Moor.

However, in near-freezing temperatures, the elderly woman was forced to wait over three hours for the ambulance to arrive.

Thankfully, PCSOs from Sheffield Central & North West NHP managed to find the woman and take her to Northern General Hospital themselves.

The force warned that an ambulance would only be dispatched by call handlers if they deemed it a ‘life-threatening emergency’.

A force spokesperson said: “PCSOs conveyed a 92-year-female to the Northen General Hospital who had fallen over on the Moor while out shopping.

“The female who had injuries to her head and knee had been waiting for an ambulance for over 3 hours when the PCSOs got to her.

“With temperatures falling and still no ambulance available they took the decision to convey to hospital themselves.

“Dialling 999 doesn't necessarily mean an ambulance will be dispatched.

“The call handler will decide what's appropriate. An ambulance will be sent if it's a life- threatening emergency.”