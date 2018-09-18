Sheffield woman, 83, in court today accused of murder

A Sheffield woman, aged 83, is due in court today accused of murder.

Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, is accused of killing 85-year-old Alan Grayson last Thursday.

A man was stabbed to death in a house in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth

He died after being found with stab wounds in his home in Orgreave Lane.

Medics battled to revive him but he could not be saved.

Grayson appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today.