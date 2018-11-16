Sheffield woman, 83, due in court accused of murdering husband

Have your say

A Sheffield woman, aged 83, is due in court today accused of murdering her 85-year-old husband.

Marjorie Grayson is accused of killing her husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on Thursday, September 13.

A man was stabbed to death in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield

Mr Grayson was stabbed to death.

Paramedics were called to the semi-detached home but he could not be saved.

Following the death, Mr and Mrs Grayson’s children issued a statement via South Yorkshire Police in which they said they were ‘devastated’.

They described their parents as a ‘loving, happy couple who worked hard all their lives and were enjoying a long happy retirement’.

Mrs Grayson has been remanded at New Hall Prison in Wakefield since she was arrested.

She is due at Sheffield Crown Court today to enter her plea to the murder charge she faces.

More to follow.