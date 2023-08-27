The four charity quizzes have been attended by celebrities including Lioness Esme Morgan

The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Wildcard Bar & Grill in Sheffield are celebrating raising £21,974 over the last year.

The Wildcard, on Ecclesall Road, has hosted four charity quizzes attended by celebrities and charity patrons including England Lioness Esme Morgan, Squash World Champion Nick Matthew, Superbike World Champion James Toseland, musician Richard Hawley and artist Pete McKee.

A quiz on July 5, 2022, raised £3,000, with help from charity ambassador and BBC radio presenter James Gregg who launched the event.

Each quiz has been well-attended, raising thousands of pounds for Sheffield Children's

The Wildcard General Manager, Harry Kimbling, said: "It's such a privilege to be a part of fundraising for such an amazing charity."

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: "We reached out to The Wildcard last year purely because we loved the bar. We didn’t expect it to turn into such a lovely, effective partnership that has raised £21,974!

"Events like this truly make a difference to Sheffield Children’s, and they are a great opportunity for both local businesses and supporters of the charity to come along, have fun and raise money for a great cause."

The Wildcard presents a cheque for £21,974 to Development Officer at The Children's Hospital Charity, Rob Gurruchaga

Tickets for a festive quiz on November 21 are sure to sell out just like the previous events, and are available on the charity’s website.

Every penny raised at the quizzes goes towards funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment, and vital research at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Harry added: "We already can't wait for the next festive-themed quiz coming up. We also want to say a big thanks to everyone who's come to our quizzes - we wouldn't be able to do this without you!"