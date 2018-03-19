Sheffield WhatsApp users warned about new scam

WhatsApp users in Sheffield are being warned about a new scam doing the rounds that could put them at risk of identity theft.

In a message being circulated on the instant messaging app, recipients are being promised one of 3, 000 pairs of Adidas trainers for free - in exchange for the completion of a survey.

The message reads: "Adidas is giving away 3,000 Free Pair of Shoes to celebrate its 93rd anniversary. Get your free shoes at: Adidas.com/shoes’.ils."

However, the advert is false - and those who click on the link could expose themselves to identity theft or fraud.

In a statement, the sports company issued a warning to users over the suspicious message.

The firm said: "We are aware of the WhatsApp message that is currently circulating claiming that Adidas is giving away free footwear and would like to caution the public about believing this, as it is definitely a hoax."

On twitter, a number of users have also been in touch with Adidas to verify the offer - however the brand has confirmed it's not a genuine promotion.

Replying to one of the tweets, Adidas said: "Thank you for flagging. That giveaway is not affiliated with Adidas."