Sheffield weekend weather: This is what to expect

This is what Met Office forecasters expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.

Saturday should remin dry, with some sunny spells possible later in the day and temperatures could reach 19 °C.

Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre.

It will become cloudy and breezy during the evening ahead of a rather windy night, with some rain at times during the early hours.

Temperatures are not expected to drop below 12°C.

On Sunday, cloud and occasional rain will clear southwards during the morning. Winds will also ease to give a warmer and brighter afternoon with lengthy sunny periods in the afternoon.

Temperatures could reach 20°C.