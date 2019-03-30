Sheffield Wednesday team news: Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri start for Owls against Stoke City

Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper will spearhead Sheffield Wednesday's attack in their key Championship clash at Stoke City today.

Manager Steve Bruce has handed shock starts to the dynamic duo as the Owls chase a third straight league win to bolster their play-off aspirations.

Forestieri, fit-again following a hamstring complaint, starts just days after he was acquitted of racially abusing Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce in a pre-season friendly last summer.

As for Hooper, it is his first competitive outing since Boxing Day 2017. The 31-year-old, out of contract at the end of the season, has been hampered by a number of injury problems.

Forestieri and Hooper replace Steven Fletcher, who is sidelined by a groin problem sustained in their last outing against Blackburn Rovers, and Sam Winnall.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Aarons; Forestieri, Hooper. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pelupessy, Boyd, Matias, Winnall, Nuhiu.