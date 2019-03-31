Sheffield Wednesday sweat over the fitness of Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons

Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Rolando Aarons' ankle injury.

Aarons was named in the starting line-up for Saturday's Championship meeting with Stoke City.

Owls winger Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

But the speedy winger, on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the campaign, had to pull out after the warm-up and was replaced by George Boyd.

Steve Bruce, the Owls manager, said: "He rolled his ankle and was not comfortable on it.

"We thought he would be okay. He wanted to play.

"He went out in the warm up and was not comfortable at all.

"It was a reaction to yesterday (Friday) really. He came through that but was sore today and could not run it off."

Steve Bruce pays tribute to Owls strike ace

Aarons has played nine times since moving to Hillsborough on the final day of the January transfer window.

When asked by The Star when Aarons could return to action, Bruce said: "I don't know about Rolando. I can't put a timescale on it."

Boyd acquitted himself well on the left hand side of midfield. He manfully stuck at his defensive duties, although he offered little in an attacking sense.

Bruce, who has previously worked with Boyd at Hull City, said: "I don't know a better pro than Boydy. He puts in a shift for you.

"But all round that top end of the pitch today, we lacked that little bit of pace and if we had it we might have won the game."