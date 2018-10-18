Sheffield Wednesday star reveals he has suffered ‘hurtful’ racist abuse on the pitch

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has revealed he suffered racist abuse on the pitch as a youngster.

Palmer, 27, said he was abused while paying for the Owls’ academy, which he progressed through before making his first-team debut in 2010.

Liam Palmer(Owls), Tom Lees(Owls skipper),Molly Fitzpatrick(South Yorks Police) and Richard Offiong during the Show Racism The Red Card event.....Pic Steve Ellis.

The full-back made the revelation during a Q&A sesison with schoolchildren at a Show Racism The Red Card event aimed at teaching youngsters about the issue at Hillsborough on Thursday.

He said: “I suffered racist abuse when I was playing for the academy. Back then I was only about seven so I don't think the lad that said it to me actually realised how hurtful it might have been.

“Hopefully these workshops will help stop it from happening, whether it be on the pitch, in the classroom, in the playground or on the streets.”

Palmer – and his teammate Tom Lees who also spoke at the event – both said they had not experienced racism from other players as professionals but said education was the ‘best way’ to rid it from the game and society.