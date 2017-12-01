Sheffield Wednesday star makes HUGE surprise donation on autistic fan's JustGiving page

The family of an autistic young boy have been left astonished after a generous, surprise donation from Sheffield Wednesday's star striker.

Matt Dent launched the JustGiving page for his 'severely autistic' son Jack who suffers from Sensory Processing Disorder.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan is hoping to raise £5,000 to transform a room in their new house to become a 'sensory room', complete with the necessary equipment.

Since posting his appeal on Twitter and calling on the help of his 'SWFC family', the page has gone viral with donations flooding in.

However, Matt certainly wouldn't have expected a huge £500 donation which was left on his son's JustGiving page from Sheffield Wednesday's star Argentinian striker.

Fernando Forestieri, who is currently recovering from a major knee injury picked up in September, left the huge donation on Jack's Just Giving page with the message 'Buena suerte amiga!!! FF', which translates to 'Good luck friend'.

Matt was left overwhelmed by Forestieri's generosity and took to Twitter to thank the striker, posting: "WOW! Unreal!! 50p or £500 the fact he actually read and bothered is just amazing. Wawaw."

The Sheffield Wednesday fan said his son has suffered multiple injuries as a result of his disorder and is only able to sleep for around two hours a night.

He is hoping to raise enough money to transform a room in their new house 'where he can be calm and happy' and have his sensory needs met.

Posting on his JustGiving page, Matt said: "Jack has no safety awareness and has had injury after injury from climbing and jumping off things in hos bedroom. Jack also lives on about 2 hrs sleep each night.

"He will run round his bedroom making loud monotone noises which disturbs our other Disabled Child George and my Daughter Grace.

"We are moving property in February and the housing association have agreed to do very little to make Jack safe and calm in his room.

"We are fighting to get my son the environment where he can be calm and happy and somewhere so that his sensory needs can be met.

"The room is estimated to cost £8000 which with both me and my husband been carers we just don't have that kind of money

"We don't like to ever ask for help and I certainly didn't want to do this but I would do anything to get my son what he needs. Thank you to anyone that can help."

More than £1,000 has already been raised for Jack but Matt has called on social media to keep supporting his 'mini owl'.

He said: "Wednesday fans are the best. Donations coming from people I've never met. The power of Twitter and #swfc fans is immense. Thank you.

"What a mad evening. Still buzzing with the donations... need to keep going though, still a long way to go. Please if you can help, then do. Even a RT has more power than you'd imagine."

To donate, click here.