Sheffield Wednesday star Lucas Joao shares snowy update from club's training ground

Sheffield Wednesday face a tricky clash at home to league leaders Wolves on Friday so training is more important than ever.

But, the players may face a rather chilly start to the week at their Middlewood Road training.

While Sheffield may have avoided the worst of the snow this week it seems that Owl's training pitches haven't survived the cold snap.

Wednesday striker Lucas Joao shared a video of the club's training centre pitches on Instagram - covered in snow.

With no more snow forecast this week for Sheffield, the pitches should improve pretty quickly.

But more freezing temperatures are predicted for the rest of the week so Joao and his teammates will be forced to wrap up warm.

In-form Wolves visit Hillsborough on Friday night, currently sitting top of the Championship table with 21 points more than Wednesday.