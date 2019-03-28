Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri has been pictured arriving at court this morning alongside teammate Atdhe Nuhiu.

The striker arrivied at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning hand-in-hand with his wife Andria Evangelou.

Sheffield Wednesday footballer Fernando Forestieri, who is charged with racially aggravated harrassment, arrives at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Forestieri has been charged in relation to a post-match brawl on July 24 last year after a friendly against Mansfield Town.

He has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment and a further charge of using threatening words and behaviour.

Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, December 28. He was given unconditional bail until the trial today.

Witnesses in the trial include Lee Bullen, Atdhe Nuhiu and Nicky Weaver for the defence and Krystian Pearce, David Flitcroft and John Brooks for the prosecution.

